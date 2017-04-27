Shep Smith Is Back With A Vengeance

04.27.17

Reporting on the news can oftentimes feel like a dry, stressful, and thankless endeavor, so when the opportunity comes to seize a little fun, it’s best to grab on with both hands. When it comes to the latest Fox News mess — this time involving former O’Reilly wingman Jesse Watters — the New York Times may be doing just that, or so it seems. This screencap, which hails from Watters’ unfortunate Chinatown segment (in which he volleyed a series of racially charged remarks at bystanders), shows him standing in front of a “69” sign.

Nice?

Anyone who watched the Chinatown segment will recognize this screencap’s location, but clearly, the NYT is wordlessly commenting upon Watters’ propensity for sex jokes. And not only are they using the image (as shown above) in their story about his oral sex joke (about Ivanka Trump’s microphone), but they repeated the image this morning while discussing Watters’ abrupt “vacation” announcement. Witness the glory again…

One has to admire the shade game here. The articles aren’t opinion pieces, so the copy arrives in a straightforward manner, but damn, if this screencap doesn’t say enough on its own. And yes, it’s rather amusing even though — underneath it all — they’re ultimately reporting about matters involving a network that can’t seem to stop the sexual harassment allegations. Watters undoubtedly wants people to believe that his vacation was voluntary, but it truly feels like the Murdochs are putting their foot down. A man making teenage-like BJ remarks on air just won’t fly anymore.

