Sean Hannity welcomed Fox News The Five host Jesse Watters (formerly of The O’Reilly Factor segment “Watters’ World”) and liberal political commentator Jessica Tarlov on Thursday night to discuss the Devin Nunes memo, which Trump approved for release on Friday. Like the president, both Hannity and Watters seem confident that the contents of the “cherry-picked memo” — which FBI Director Christopher Wray is “raising hell” over — will serve to discredit the Russia probe.

Watters even went so far as to quote Barack Obama, in that “if you don’t want the truth to come out, you have something to hide,” insinuating that Democrats have a reason to fear details of the FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Hannity then went on to suggest that the infamous “pee-pee tape” was a made up story to obtain a FISA warrant, which Watters unsurprisingly agreed with. “And you know it’s not true,” he chimed in, presenting the most astounding argument against the existence of the salacious evidence so far. “If someone pees in the bed, where are you gonna sleep?”

Watters claim was received incredulously by a stunned Tarlov. “Well I don’t think he’s having a sleepover, I think it’s transactional, I don’t think it’s a cuddle-fest,” she retorted. Indeed, Tarlov. I don’t think Russian hookers work the way Jesse Watters think they work — but we’ll leave it at that.