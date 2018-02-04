The reactions to Uma Thurman’s shocking interview in the New York Times came strong on Saturday after the story hit publication. Many had been waiting to hear Thurman’s take on Harvey Weinstein after she hinted at her anger in November 2017. The eventual truth was similar to previous claims made against Weinstein, but it was the accusations made against director Quentin Tarantino that ended up standing out after the initial impact.
His alleged treatment of Thurman on the set of Kill Bill highlights something separate from the actions of Harvey Weinstein, but still very familiar to those in the industry who weighed in after the story hit.
Jessica Chastain highlighted this in her thread, calling Thurman a “warrior” and noting that directors who insert themselves into scenes, particularly those featuring violence against women, cross a line:
Funny how they all “weighed in AFTER the story hit”.
That’s usually how it goes. It’d be hard for them to weigh in on something before they know what it is.
I know, right Professor Xavier?
@Verbal Kunt the “very familiar to those in the industry” part makes your point mute.
No it doesn’t. Just because they’ve heard a rumor before, or have similar experiences with different people (however you want to read that vague phrase) doesn’t mean they don’t get to share their opinions now.
“Phoenix”…jussayin’
I have my doubts that Jessica Chastain is going to see your correction in the comment section of an Uproxx article.
I’ll send it along to her. No worries.
Here’s an idea, write, prododuce or direct a great film with a female financier like Megan Ellison. Good art is the best revenge.