JetBlue has had it with these motherloving cakes on their motherloving planes. At least, that’s what is being alleged by a New Jersey family that claim they were booted from their JetBlue flight over a simple birthday cake. Naturally, there’s video accompanying this complaint.

Speaking with ABC7, Minta Burke says she and her family were removed and rebooked by JetBlue due to a carry-on buttercream cake. The Burkes were headed to Las Vegas for Minta’s 40th birthday on the airline.

“We were just so happy. Couldn’t wait to get to Las Vegas, and all of a sudden this occurred, and my two children are screaming, crying. They’re confused not knowing what’s going on – they were traumatized,” she said.

The family says they were asked to move the cake from the overhead seat. That led to cake being placed under Minta’s husband Cameron’s seat. Things apparently escalated when the second flight attendant spoke with the first flight attendant that was dealing with the situation.

“You know, you could see the gestures – then she was pointing to her, did you tell him he couldn’t put anything in the overhead compartment?” recalls Cameron. “I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, ‘sir, this does not involve you. When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said ‘ma’am, had you been drinking?’ because her behavior was not normal.”

Two Port Authority police officers were sent to the plane and Cameron recorded the events that unfolded. His kids are clearly upset in the video and the officer they interacted with tried to calm the uncomfortable situation.

JetBlue claims the visual evidence that’s emerged doesn’t tell the full story. The airline alleges that non-compliance and hostility were the reasons for booting the family. Here’s their official statement on the Burke family being removed.

“(The customer) refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items… became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember’s fitness to fly.”

Cameron Burke, who was able to get his family to Vegas on a future United flight, says he’s contemplating legal action. TThe New York Daily News reports that he plans to file a lawsuit against JetBlue.

“I want the flight attendant fired, she has no business serving the public,” he said. “I hope JetBlue will retrain their staff and recreate the culture I once loved.”

