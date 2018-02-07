Getty Image

Last week, Facebook released the news that for the first time ever, they have lost users. Maybe people are finally catching on to the many, many reports that state Facebook is making people unhappier and could lead to depression. Or, some users, like Jim Carrey, are done with the platform after learning of Facebook’s alleged profits from Russian disinformation pages.

This has led to Carrey dumping his Facebook stock and asking people to boycott the service.