Jimmy Kimmel Makes The Case That Charlie Sheen Is More Of An Expert On Healthcare Than All Of Congress

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Jimmy Kimmel
09.21.17 42 mins ago

Jimmy Kimmel’s ongoing and very heated battle against the Graham-Cassidy bill has qualified him as the biggest threat (besides Bernie Sanders) against the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare. And the host went in for Round Three during his Thursday monologue. In doing so, he fully acknowledged the criticism that has come his way for tackling such a serious policy matter as a late-night host. He also freely admits, “I’m not qualified to talk about it.”

Still, Kimmel once again makes his nightly case with precision. Here, he does so shortly after the 5-minute mark while reviewing footage of GOP Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy slamming him. “He’s a funny guy, but I don’t think anyone would confuse him with a well-respected healthcare expert,” rattled Kennedy. “I wouldn’t take advice from Charlie Sheen either.” Yet Kimmel wants to know why Congress isn’t listening to medical experts. Then, he points out that “the fact that Charlie Sheen is still alive probably means that he knows more about healthcare” than anyone else, including Congress.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSGraham-Cassidy Healthcare Billhealthcarejimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveobamacare

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP