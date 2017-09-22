Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel’s ongoing and very heated battle against the Graham-Cassidy bill has qualified him as the biggest threat (besides Bernie Sanders) against the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare. And the host went in for Round Three during his Thursday monologue. In doing so, he fully acknowledged the criticism that has come his way for tackling such a serious policy matter as a late-night host. He also freely admits, “I’m not qualified to talk about it.”

Still, Kimmel once again makes his nightly case with precision. Here, he does so shortly after the 5-minute mark while reviewing footage of GOP Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy slamming him. “He’s a funny guy, but I don’t think anyone would confuse him with a well-respected healthcare expert,” rattled Kennedy. “I wouldn’t take advice from Charlie Sheen either.” Yet Kimmel wants to know why Congress isn’t listening to medical experts. Then, he points out that “the fact that Charlie Sheen is still alive probably means that he knows more about healthcare” than anyone else, including Congress.