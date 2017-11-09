Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel took a more clever route for his latest efforts to ensure affordable healthcare for all on Tuesday. Not only did he toss his support behind “Trumpcare” in the form of a new PSA urging people to sign up for open enrollment right now. The clever part here is that “Trumpcare” isn’t real and Kimmel is actually just urging people to sign up for the Affordable Care Act. This is pretty obvious once you watch, but some still took it as a real change of heart for the late night host and offered him some praise on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s a big change to a few months ago when Kimmel was railing against the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something worse like alchemy, chastising certain members of Congress for using his name to help try to pass things along. Where most of those tweets from the previous segment were horrible, calling Kimmel a snowflake and “retarded” for his healthcare stance, the latest “applaud” Kimmel for supporting “Trumpcare” and hope that now is the time to wake up and “smell America.” We just wouldn’t recommend sniffing too hard if you’re living in certain parts of the country.

Kimmel also brings back another PSA to urge people to sign up for healthcare during this open enrollment, this time including some testimonials from happy customers who are now getting their insurance from private companies and not from the government. It’s all smiles and people celebrating the coverage for pre-existing conditions, no lifetime caps, and the extension for their children up to the age of 26.

If all of these people can praise Jimmy Kimmel, he must be doing something right. Signing up might not be the worst thing to do in the world.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)