Most likely expected Jimmy Kimmel to share a comment on the Parkland shootings in Florida on Wednesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but its proximity to his taping delayed that until tonight. It was worth the wait, though, and the host had the late-night stage all to himself thanks to the Winter Olympics coverage sending the rest into hiatus.

The families in Parkland are suffering for no good reason. We send love, sympathy and prayers tonight and DEMAND that our "leaders" do SOMETHING to stop this tomorrow. How many have to suffer before we stop looking the other way? — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 15, 2018

Kimmel once again focused on Donald Trump and his speech from earlier on Thursday, actually agreeing with a few points before launching into an emotional segment that calls back to his monologue about the Las Vegas massacre. He fights back tears throughout, calling out the “allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA” for refusing to do what he — and many others — believe is needed. It’s here that he urges Trump to take a stand: