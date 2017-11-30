Getty Image

Comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel has accepted Alabama Republican and U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore‘s tweeted invitation to mock his “Christian values” in Alabama, albeit with a catch. “Sounds great Roy,” Kimmel responded to the embattled politician’s initial tweet. “[L]et me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!” Citing a Breitbart story, in which Moore campaign officials responded to an incident at a campaign rally on Wednesday night, the Senate candidate said, “If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.”

Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

According to Breitbart, Moore’s senior advisor, Drew Messer, said, “Jimmy Kimmel and the ‘Hollywood elite’ cross the line when they invade our churches under a disguise and attempt to make a mockery of our worship services.” Said invasion, of course, was a stunt by none other than Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s character Jake Byrd, the creation of comedian and writer Tony Barbieri, who famously infiltrated several Donald Trump rallies throughout the 2016 presidential campaign. According to AL.com, Byrd posed with Moore supporters outside the event and even heckled the man himself before security escorted him out.

AL.com also managed to post video of Byrd interrupting Moore’s Wednesday night rally inside the church (see below). And speaking of sacred spaces, BuzzFeed News previously reported that the Senate candidate used the church setting to rail against his “lesbian, gay, bisexual [and] transgender” critics who were responsible for creating and spreading the “false and malicious” accusations of sexual misconduct being levied against him. Moore previously compared the allegations to the ongoing claims — many of them verified by intelligence officials — of possible collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials.

