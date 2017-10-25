Getty Image

Joe Biden isn’t doing anything to quell those rumors that he might still run for president in 2020. While discussing Promise Me, Dad, his book to be released next month about his son Beau Biden who passed away from brain cancer in 2015 with Vanity Fair, the former vice president dropped some revelations about his planned 2016 run for president, as well as his future plans.

Had Beau not become ill, Biden says it’s “no question” on whether or not he would have run. “I had planned on running, and I wasn’t running against Hillary or Bernie or anybody else. Honest to God, I thought that I was the best suited for the moment to be president,” he told interviewer David Kamp, noting that at the time he was sworn into his second term as vice president in 2013 before Beau’s diagnosis, he had been dead set on running.

Having recently formed his new American Possibilities PAC back in June however, Biden won’t rule out a 2020 presidential bid. “I haven’t decided to run, but I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run,” he said, ambiguously, before adding: “We’ll see what happens.” Should Biden run and be elected President of the United States, he’ll be 78 years old on election day, which would make him the oldest first term president in the history of our country — although Kamp notes that Biden appeared to be “conspicuously, emphatically healthy — tan, slim, vigorous.”

(Via Vanity Fair)