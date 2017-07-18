Getty Image

Since leaving the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden has been busy critiquing the Trump administration and co-staring in Obama/Biden bromance memes. He’s also been hard at work since April on a new book — a memoir whose title, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, was just announced. Set for a November 4th release by Flatiron Books, Biden’s memoir will delve into how his son’s death in 2015 informed his decision not to run for president. Considering the timing, however, the book may serve as a litmus test for a 2020 presidential run.

Biden has been hinting at the possibility, as Promise Me, Dad isn’t the only instance in which he has mused on what might have happened if he had run. In May, he commented on Clinton’s campaign at the SALT hedge fund conference: “I never thought she was the correct candidate. I thought I was the correct candidate.” As he has explained elsewhere, however, the timing wasn’t compatible with his family’s needs. Though 2020 could be his big chance, especially if Donald Trump is still the Republican Party’s champion by then.

Once Promise Me, Dad is released, Biden’s book tour may very well double as a kind of preliminary series of campaign rallies. Dubbed the “American Promise Tour,” it kicks off with an interview by Oprah Winfrey, followed by an appearance at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan on November 13th. It’s worth noting that many of the stops on his book tour are blue cities, though some include red states like Texas, Wisconsin, Tennessee and North Carolina.

