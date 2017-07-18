The Crisis In Flint Explained

Joe Biden’s New Book, A Memoir About The Death Of His Son Beau, Gets A Title And A Release Date

#Joe Biden
07.18.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Since leaving the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden has been busy critiquing the Trump administration and co-staring in Obama/Biden bromance memes. He’s also been hard at work since April on a new book — a memoir whose title, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, was just announced. Set for a November 4th release by Flatiron Books, Biden’s memoir will delve into how his son’s death in 2015 informed his decision not to run for president. Considering the timing, however, the book may serve as a litmus test for a 2020 presidential run.

Biden has been hinting at the possibility, as Promise Me, Dad isn’t the only instance in which he has mused on what might have happened if he had run. In May, he commented on Clinton’s campaign at the SALT hedge fund conference: “I never thought she was the correct candidate. I thought I was the correct candidate.” As he has explained elsewhere, however, the timing wasn’t compatible with his family’s needs. Though 2020 could be his big chance, especially if Donald Trump is still the Republican Party’s champion by then.

Once Promise Me, Dad is released, Biden’s book tour may very well double as a kind of preliminary series of campaign rallies. Dubbed the “American Promise Tour,” it kicks off with an interview by Oprah Winfrey, followed by an appearance at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan on November 13th. It’s worth noting that many of the stops on his book tour are blue cities, though some include red states like Texas, Wisconsin, Tennessee and North Carolina.

(Via USA Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joe Biden
TAGSBooksjoe biden

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP