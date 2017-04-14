Getty Image

Despite leaving the vice presidency on January 21st, former President Barack Obama’s right-hand man, Joe Biden, has been keeping busy. From publicly defending the judicial branch against Donald Trump’s “corrosive” attacks against various federal judges’ decisions to strike down his executive orders, to ridiculing the current administration’s “romance with [Vladimir] Putin,” the retired Delaware politician just can’t keep his comments to himself. And for good reason, as his most recent remarks on his It’s On Us campaign to Teen Vogue demonstrate.

When asked by Tucker Carlson’s favorite publication about why the campaign “doesn’t address sexual assault survivors, but everyone else,” Biden specifically emphasized the role of men in preventing sexual assault. It’s On Us, he argued, wants to “get men involved” and “change the culture” so that anyone who witnesses an attack in progress doesn’t ignore it. Because anyone who does, he argued, is a “coward”:

Look, if you see a brother taking a drunk freshman coed up the stairs to his room and you do nothing, you’re a coward. You are a coward. You have an obligation to step up. You know that she’s not able to give consent.

As important as the role of men is in preventing sexual assault is, however, Biden wasted no time in setting his sights on the Trump White House’s efforts to curb the previous administration’s advancements on the matter. Like Title IX protections previously enhanced and defended by himself and President Obama. Trump revoked bathroom protections for transgender students after Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos quarreled over the matter. The latter apparently didn’t want to scale back as much as Sessions, though she later called Obama’s protections a “huge overreach.”