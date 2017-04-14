The Very Best Of Joe Biden

Joe Biden Argues Anyone Who Doesn’t Help Prevent Sexual Assault Is A ‘Coward,’ Including Betsy DeVos

News & Entertainment Writer
04.14.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Despite leaving the vice presidency on January 21st, former President Barack Obama’s right-hand man, Joe Biden, has been keeping busy. From publicly defending the judicial branch against Donald Trump’s “corrosive” attacks against various federal judges’ decisions to strike down his executive orders, to ridiculing the current administration’s “romance with [Vladimir] Putin,” the retired Delaware politician just can’t keep his comments to himself. And for good reason, as his most recent remarks on his It’s On Us campaign to Teen Vogue demonstrate.

When asked by Tucker Carlson’s favorite publication about why the campaign “doesn’t address sexual assault survivors, but everyone else,” Biden specifically emphasized the role of men in preventing sexual assault. It’s On Us, he argued, wants to “get men involved” and “change the culture” so that anyone who witnesses an attack in progress doesn’t ignore it. Because anyone who does, he argued, is a “coward”:

Look, if you see a brother taking a drunk freshman coed up the stairs to his room and you do nothing, you’re a coward. You are a coward. You have an obligation to step up. You know that she’s not able to give consent.

As important as the role of men is in preventing sexual assault is, however, Biden wasted no time in setting his sights on the Trump White House’s efforts to curb the previous administration’s advancements on the matter. Like Title IX protections previously enhanced and defended by himself and President Obama. Trump revoked bathroom protections for transgender students after Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos quarreled over the matter. The latter apparently didn’t want to scale back as much as Sessions, though she later called Obama’s protections a “huge overreach.”

Around The Web

TAGSBetsy DeVosjoe bidenSEXUAL ASSAULTTitle IX

First 100 Days

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 2 weeks ago 45 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP