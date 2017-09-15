Joe Scarborough opened Friday’s Morning Joe by discussing the previous morning’s series of events, when President Trump went on a Twitter rampage contradicting a joint statement from Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi that they had reached a deal over DACA, tweeting, “I think think we’re fairly close, but we have to get massive border security.” But then, in an even more baffling turn, he went on to defend Dreamers by tweeting, “Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!…..”

Incredibly, by the time Trump was done tweeting, he hadn’t made either side happy, between his continued insistence at building a wall and leniency to immigrants brought into the country as minors. The latter point angered some of Trump’s most outspoken supporters, including Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter, who tweeted out their buyer’s remorse.

“There were actually people who were shocked yesterday,” Scarborough observed. “That Donald Trump didn’t do exactly what he told them he was going to do during the campaign, and … it’s people like Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter, and Breitbart. But to hear them talk, they sounded like members of the mainstream media. Like, ‘He’s doing what? He cannot do this! This is a shock! This is the most shocking thing I have ever seen in my life!'”

After noting that this isn’t going to affect Trump’s base whatsoever, guest commentator Noah Rothman responded, “No, he’s the only game in town. I’ve actually been impressed by Ann Coulter, who wrote a book about how we should trust Donald Trump — literally, In Trump We Trust.” This was news to Scarborough, who interjected, “Wait, I missed that, she actually wrote a book?” Rothman continued, “The full title of the book is In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” (it really is!) — which caused Scarborough to break down into a fit laughter.

