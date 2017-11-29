Getty Image

Between retweeting anti-Muslim videos propagated by a far-right British group and gloating about Matt Lauer’s firing from Today, Donald Trump’s Wednesday morning tweets were all over the place. Yet the chance to suggest everyone at NBC News and Comcast “be fired for putting out so much Fake News” was only the beginning, for the president quickly set his sights on Morning Joe co-anchor Joe Scarborough, a favorite punching bag of his. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago?” he exclaimed. “Investigate!”

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump's bizarre tweets. He is not well. https://t.co/XJhW5ZHNfs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) November 29, 2017

“Looks like I picked a good day to stop responding to Trump’s bizarre tweets,” Scarborough remarked. “He is not well.” The so-called “unsolved mystery” in Florida that Trump made a passing reference to was that of Lori Klausutis’s death in 2001. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the young Scarborough staffer was found dead in the then-congressman’s office. The medical examiner at the time determined, “Klausutis… lost consciousness because of an abnormal heart rhythm and fell, hitting her head on a desk. The head injury caused the death.” Police also “said there was (sic) no signs of foul play or outward indication of suicide.”

Even so, the case of Klausutis’s death has been a source of rampant speculation for conspiracy theory websites and outlets. And considering Trump’s well-documented penchant for digesting and repeating such material, that he would reference the story to jab at Scarborough comes as no surprise. Even so, that didn’t stop the MSNBC personality’s fellow political commentators and other journalists from commenting on the president’s apparent accusation.