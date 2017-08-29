Getty Image

As Hurricane Harvey pummels Texas, thousands have been left displaced and exposed by the flooding, leading many to wonder what they can do to help. People from Beyonce to the folks at Anheuser-Busch are doing their part to assuage the need. Many local religious organizations and churches have also gone out into their hurting communities to provide what aid they can, but there has been one noticeable exception.

Joel Osteen, celebrity pastor, author, podcaster, and multi-millionaire, tweeted out to his congregants on Sunday that his Houston based Lakewood Church would be closed due to flooding.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

However, a little research proved that Lakewood wasn’t damaged at all by the flooding, and was simply staying empty. Despite the fact that the megachurch seats 16,800 and could provide lots of shelter for displaced Houston residents, Osteen wasn’t practicing the Christian virtue of providing for those in need.

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

. It doesn't make sense why you're not opening up your mega church to house Houston citizens, help me understand that. Jesus. pic.twitter.com/CzCiEtbkgY — Emily Timbol (@EmilyTimbol) August 28, 2017

It’s safe to say that Twitter was quick to point out the Prosperity Gospel preaching pastor was not doing what Jesus would do.

"We won't open our doors but give us some more money so we can keep not helping people!" — Rebecca Rose (@auntbeckyrose) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen: We will pray for the people of Houston. Houston locals: Can we use your church for shelter? Osteen: pic.twitter.com/xhfke5LfWy — Tre (@tblack) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen has announced that once Hurricane Harvey is completely over, his church will resume a regular schedule of fake Christianity. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) August 28, 2017

When the beautiful people of Houston ask Joel Osteen for the same donations they've been giving his church pic.twitter.com/hrWun5DV56 — Trizz (@Tr1zz) August 28, 2017

I'm hard on Joel Osteen specifically because I am a Christian. That is my "agenda". Christ would not close His doors to the needy. Ever. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Front of @JoelOsteen's huge Lakewood Church in Houston at 11 am. Closed due to "flooding". Person who took it asked to be anonymous. pic.twitter.com/gOndOncFuC — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen is just doing during a natural disaster what he does every day: bilk unsuspecting believers out of their hard-earned money. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen has made millions in Jesus' name, but when it comes time to actually act like a Christian he fails spectacularly. #Houston — Lori Oesterritter (@lori_oh) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen, as a Pastor you have a huge obligation to show the love of Christ at this very moment.

OPEN THE DOORS. #HoustonStrong — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 28, 2017

Oh, thank you, sweet, merciful lord for sparing Joel Osteen's 16,000 seat Lakewood Church. Now, if only it had opened its doors to the needy pic.twitter.com/4lzn1MsMcW — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen refusing to open his church doors bcuz nothing represents Jesus more than turning away desperate people in need. #HoustonStrong — Bill Madden (@activist360) August 28, 2017

Nice of @JoelOsteen to open his 16,000 seat mega church in Houston to floor victims. Lol jk he's not doing that. — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) August 28, 2017

Where's Joel Osteen? His church in Houston holds 16,800, and he has plenty of money. Open the doors and help people! Well, guess not eh! — philip harris (@pharris830) August 28, 2017

Houston's Joel Osteen has a net worth over $50m and a church that holds 16,800 but this is all he's offering. pic.twitter.com/rmhdWK6ZAO — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) August 28, 2017

"Suffer the little children to come unto me but not @JoelOsteen's building because y'all are damp." Book of Profit https://t.co/3a5MSZcjkf — quinn cummings (@quinncy) August 28, 2017

A message of Christian love to all those without shelter in Houston right now who seek refuge in Joel Osteen’s 16,800-seat Lakewood church: pic.twitter.com/DDywqjA4HG — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen has a 16,000 SEAT MEGA CHURCH smack in the middle of Houston & HASN'T Opened his doors to those who need rescue?!? WHAT THE FUCK — wavy. (@itswavyszn) August 28, 2017

Jesus would open his church to the suffering to give them shelter from the storm, @JoelOsteen. Read Matthew 5-7 till it makes sense to you. https://t.co/F1ZfU9njka — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 28, 2017

You know who hasn't opened his enormous, tax-exempt mega-church as a shelter? Joel Osteen About all those tax-free millions, Joel… — Alysson (@Alysson) August 28, 2017

3 different Houston mosques & 100+ members of @MuslimYouthUSA are out & serving Houstonians while Joel Osteen's $50M megachurch sits closed. pic.twitter.com/QmZqo91rB0 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 28, 2017

While the church has opened a Hurricane Relief Fund for Houston residents, Osteen is certainly leaving many in his city stranded. At this point, the immediate need is shelter from the flooding, not pouring more money into a church already worth millions.

