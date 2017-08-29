Joel Osteen’s Is Facing Heavy Criticism For Keeping His Houston Megachurch Closed Following Hurricane Harvey

#Twitter Reactions
Features Writer
08.28.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

As Hurricane Harvey pummels Texas, thousands have been left displaced and exposed by the flooding, leading many to wonder what they can do to help. People from Beyonce to the folks at Anheuser-Busch are doing their part to assuage the need. Many local religious organizations and churches have also gone out into their hurting communities to provide what aid they can, but there has been one noticeable exception.

Joel Osteen, celebrity pastor, author, podcaster, and multi-millionaire, tweeted out to his congregants on Sunday that his Houston based Lakewood Church would be closed due to flooding.

However, a little research proved that Lakewood wasn’t damaged at all by the flooding, and was simply staying empty. Despite the fact that the megachurch seats 16,800 and could provide lots of shelter for displaced Houston residents, Osteen wasn’t practicing the Christian virtue of providing for those in need.

It’s safe to say that Twitter was quick to point out the Prosperity Gospel preaching pastor was not doing what Jesus would do.

While the church has opened a Hurricane Relief Fund for Houston residents, Osteen is certainly leaving many in his city stranded. At this point, the immediate need is shelter from the flooding, not pouring more money into a church already worth millions.

(Via The NY Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions
TAGShurricane harveyJoel Osteentwitter reactions

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 4 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP