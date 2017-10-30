Getty Image

On Sunday, Politico published a lengthy profile of former House Speaker John Boehner, once a leading force in the Republican party who was ultimately ousted by the more hardcore right-wing factions of the GOP. Since leaving office, Boehner has freely delivered his blunt opinions on conservative American politics (and politicians), and Politico’s explosive interview was no different. For example, during a discussion of the “deepening fissures in American society” as instigated by the news media, Boehner dubbed Fox News’ Sean Hannity a “right-wing idiot.”

Of course, as the former speaker remembers it, Hannity — and even Rush Limbaugh — weren’t always like this:

“I always liked Rush [Limbaugh]. When I went to Palm Beach I would always meet with Rush and we’d go play golf. But you know, who was that right-wing guy, [Mark] Levin? He went really crazy right and got a big audience, and he dragged [Sean] Hannity to the dark side. He dragged Rush to the dark side. And these guys — I used to talk to them all the time. And suddenly they’re beating the living shit out of me.”

In an effort to calm things down in 2015, Boehner claims he called Hannity up and told him, “Listen, you’re nuts.” The pair had a “blunt conversation” that apparently assuaged the situation, but Boehner laments “it got back to being the same-old, same-old. Because I wasn’t going to be a right-wing idiot.” Hannity, meanwhile, took notice of the Politico article’s only two mentions of him and offered his characteristic, Trumpian response on Twitter: “John were you sober when you said this? That conversation never happened. I’m sorry you are bitter and u failed!”