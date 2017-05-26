While Donald Trump’s recent public approval of Greg “Body Slam” Gianforte’s election win in Montana may prove distracting for a moment, the president’s troubling connections to Russia keep mounting. Even the closest members of his hand-picked administration are enmeshed in the matter, resulting in a four-month presidency constantly awash in scandal. So it’s no wonder that former House Speaker John Boehner had nothing but critical things to say of the fledgling White House’s boisterous leader, especially since retirement has been apparently treating him well.

“I just never envisioned [Trump] in that role,” the retired Ohio representative said of the president while speaking at the KPMG Global Energy Conference keynote on Wednesday. Boehner commended his former golfing buddy’s efforts to “repair” Obamacare, but stopped short of praising him. “Everything else he’s done [in office] has been a complete disaster,” he said, adding: “He’s still learning how to be president.”

Speaking of Russia, Boehner had plenty more to say about both the Trump and Hillary Clinton campaigns’ apparent involvement with Russian officials. That, and the “I” word:

“I don’t know why either of these campaigns (Hillary Clinton or Trump) were talking to Russians, but they need to get to the bottom of this… the crazy left wing Democratic colleagues of mine bringing up impeachment talks… talk of impeachment is the best way to rile up Trump supporters. Remember, impeachment is not a legal process; it’s a political process.”

Though free to comment at will on political matters now that he no longer has a professional stake in them, KPMG global sector head Regina Mayor asked Boehner if he would ever consider running for president. “I don’t want to be president. I drink red wine. I smoke cigarettes. I golf. I cut my own grass. I iron my own clothes. And I’m not willing to give all that up to be president,” he said, noting that immediately following his retirement from Congress, he regrets nothing about his decision. “I wake up every day, drink my morning coffee and say,’ Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah.'”

(Via Rig Zone)