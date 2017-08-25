Report: John Kasich Is Considering A 2020 Independent Presidential Bid Under A ‘Unity’ Ticket

08.25.17

In both the campaign leading up to the election and his presidency itself, Ohio Governor John Kasich has been one of Trump’s loudest and most frequently outspoken Republican critics. Lately Kasich has gone whole hog with his Trump remarks, calling the president’s Charlottesville response “pathetic” and actively turning against his party over the healthcare bill.

Now, Kasich might be taking matters into his own hands. Sources are saying that the moderate-leaning Republican governor has plans to team with Democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper to make a bid for the White House in 2020 under an independent presidential unity ticket — although at this point, it’s apparently only being “casually” talked about.

“The idea of a joint ticket has been discussed, but not at an organizational or planning level,” said the source, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity. “What they are trying to show the country is that honorable people can disagree, but you can still problem solve together. It happens in businesses and it happens in families. Why can’t it happen in Washington?”

Earlier this month, Hickenlooper downplayed rumors of a joint ticket by saying that he didn’t think Kasich would be up for something like that, but that he does “like the idea of working with him in some context at some point.”

Given how polarized our country is right now, the idea of a split Republican-Democrat ticket would certainly be appealing to many who are just sick of all of it. The source added to watch both governors on the policy front, “as they expand beyond healthcare and also include other governors into the coalition.”

