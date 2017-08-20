.@JohnKasich on Trump: “If he can maintain discipline, he has it within him, I think, to overcome this” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/NmG9iORRhn
An animated John Kasich (R-OH) got all fired up during his Sunday visit with Jake Tapper on State of the Union. The conversation spanned several subjects but culminated with Kasich’s wildly gesticulating arms as he told America to stop all the squabbling after Charlottesville. The Ohio governor had already described Trump’s “both sides” response to deadly violence as “pathetic.” Yet here, Kasich seems conflicted. On one hand, he argues that Trump (“if he can maintain discipline”) could possibly pull things off (“he has it within him, I think, to overcome this”) and move forward. Yet he hints that this might not happen, so he urges everyone else to get it together first:
“You are all asking the question, how does the country make it with all this fighting? This is ridiculous at this point. Everybody in America needs to take a deep breath and think about your children and think about our country. We don’t do well when all we do is fight. Let’s all take a deep breath and let’s think about what we can do to heal some of the basic issues in this country, which are still out there.”
“Can’t we all just get along?”