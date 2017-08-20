.@JohnKasich on Trump: “If he can maintain discipline, he has it within him, I think, to overcome this” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/NmG9iORRhn — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2017

An animated John Kasich (R-OH) got all fired up during his Sunday visit with Jake Tapper on State of the Union. The conversation spanned several subjects but culminated with Kasich’s wildly gesticulating arms as he told America to stop all the squabbling after Charlottesville. The Ohio governor had already described Trump’s “both sides” response to deadly violence as “pathetic.” Yet here, Kasich seems conflicted. On one hand, he argues that Trump (“if he can maintain discipline”) could possibly pull things off (“he has it within him, I think, to overcome this”) and move forward. Yet he hints that this might not happen, so he urges everyone else to get it together first: