John Kelly Refuses To Apologize To To Rep Frederica Wilson: ‘I Stand By My Comments’

10.31.17 15 mins ago

Laura Ingraham kicked off her new Fox News program, The Ingraham Angle, by having current White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stop by to discuss almost everything involving himself and The White House. North Korea, Mueller, and Trump were the top topics during the chat, but Kelly’s own comments about Representative Frederica Wilson and the controversy surrounding the phone call to the widow of fallen Special Forces Sgt. La David Johnson.

Kelly responded to the criticism from Wilson with an emotional address in The White House press room, referring to the Congresswoman as an “empty barrel” and falsely alleging that she had boasted she had raised funds for an FBI building dedicated and named for two slain agents. Footage from the event proved this to be untrue, something Ingraham brought up during their interview, but Kelly was adamant about his position and told the new Fox News host that there was more to the story according to Deadline:

“It was a package deal,” he insisted, adding, “I don’t want to get into it.”

“Do you feel like you have something to apologize for?” Ingraham asked.

“No. Never,” Kelly shot back. “I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”

