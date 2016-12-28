Sec. Kerry: Despite our best efforts, “the two state solution is now in serious jeopardy” https://t.co/ssJFG1KDYN https://t.co/43TNFAjCDC
On Wednesday, John Kerry wound down his Secretary of State run by outlining the Obama administration’s hopes for Middle East peace. As such, he’s defending the U.S. approach to the UN vote on Israel; that is, the U.S. chose not to vote on (i.e., not to veto) a UN resolution (which ended up passing) that condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Kerry argued that this decision was “the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians” through a two-state solution, which he says is in “serious jeopardy.”
According to the New York Times, Kerry delivered the speech that he wanted to make two years ago, but the White House put the brakes on the plan until now. So, Kerry dropped his usual measured manner of speaking and unloaded with a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who Kerry said undermines any chance at a two-state solution. During the hour-long speech, Kerry also accused Netanyahu of supporting Israeli settlements that are “strategically placed in locations that make two states impossible.” Kerry’s critique was an uncharacteristically pointed one, indeed:
The speech came at a moment of tension between the United States and Israel, on a scale rarely seen since President Harry S. Truman recognized the fragile Israeli state in May 1948. In a direct response to Mr. Netanyahu’s barb over the weekend that “friends don’t take friends to the Security Council,” a reference to the Obama administration’s decision to abstain from a resolution condemning the building of new settlements in disputed territory, Mr. Kerry said the United States acted out of a deeper understanding of the alliance.
“Some seem to believe that the U.S. friendship means the U.S. must accept any policy, regardless of our own interests, our own positions, our own words, our own principles — even after urging again and again that the policy must change,” he said. “Friends need to tell each other the hard truths, and friendships require mutual respect.”
Although this speech takes the form of an eleventh-hour action, this move was likely meant to cement the Obama administration’s vision on Middle East peace and nothing more. After all, Donald Trump will soon take office, and he’s expressed his intent to cultivate US-Israel relations. Trump, who has previously stated that he “loves Israel,” listened to Kerry’s speech and — of course — took to Twitter with a rebuke. He typed, “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect.” He also urged Israel to “stay strong” until Inauguration Day.
In response, Netanyahu tweeted gratitude to Trump for his “warm friendship” and “clear-cut support.” No matter where one sits on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it’s truly weird to see a president-elect tweet-conducting policy talks.
In turn, Netanyaho took the podium to express “deep disappointment” with the speech of Kerry, who he accused of being biased against Israel.
(Via CNN & New York Times)
The Obama administration has been unequivocally the most supportive presidential administration of Israel in history. He has strengthened their defense through foreign military financing (more than GWB or any other Republican ever did). And every president (D and R) has opposed Israel’s desire to have settlements in the West Bank.
But hey, why let facts get in the way of a good Republican agenda/Obama witch hunt?
See for yourself: [www.njdc.org]
It’s like this administration has a board in the back that says “This White House has gone ____ days without making Americans ashamed.” It’s made it to three max.
When Donald Trump assumes office, our relations with two countries will improve: Israel and Russia. Our relations with literally every other nation on earth will do the opposite.
@ak3647 Somehow I doubt the majority of Israelis will approve of the US president palling around with literal Neo-Nazis.
@Mickenbock Yes, thank god Donald Trump is our president now and will restore dignity and grace to the oval office. Soon you will no longer have to carry this burden of shame with you every day.
PS You’re an idiot
Trump can fix the world with his tweets.
Its like hes got the whole world in his tiny hands…
Can he fix it now or does he have to wait to actually be president?
@ohmyballs trump can’t fix shit, unless the strategy to fix the world is to have all other countries give us goods and services that we then refuse to pay for…..and then tell them the secret to becoming world superpowers can be learned at America University, the teachers of which are Russian hackers who don’t know dick about diplomacy….
Colonizing another nation’s land is wrong.
+1 for common sense
Settlement building and a two-state solution are mutually exclusive. If you and I are neighbors, I can’t say that I respect your right to have your own property that is distinct from mine and then also build my garage on your property.
If you support settlements, then fine. Just be honest about not wanting the Palestinians to have their own state. There are people who advocate for a one-state solution. That’s at least honest. That can take two forms: absorb the Palestinians into Israel proper, give them citizenship and full equal rights as Israelis OR absorb the Palestinians and their land into Israel (which is already de facto taking place) and maintain them with a separate status from Israelis, without full citizenship and without full rights and without full participation in Israeli society (which already de facto exists). The latter has been compared to the former South Africa Apartheid system and well, it’s not an entirely undeserved analogy…