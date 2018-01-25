Even if Oprah Winfrey has disappointed the masses by declaring that she won’t be running for president in 2020, the field of candidates is expected to be crowded. Another person who might be throwing his hat into the ring to challenge President Trump? Former senator, secretary of state, and previous Democratic nominee John Kerry.
According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, the former top diplomat recently met with Hussein Agha, a close confidant of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in London and admitted to “seriously considering” making a bid. Kerry also touched on a number of Trump-related topics:
During the conversation, according to the report, Kerry asked Agha to convey a message to Abbas and ask him to “hold on and be strong.” Tell him, he told Agha, “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.”
According to Kerry, Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It was reported that Kerry said that within a year there was a good chance that Trump would not be in the White House.
Kerry also suggested that the Palestinian Authority present their own peace plan to Israel and keep their criticisms focused on President Trump, not the U.S. or other members of his administration. Yet Kerry reportedly used “highly derogatory terms” to describe the president and suggested that many in the American “establishment,” including the intelligence community and the Republican Party, were unhappy with Trump and his job performance.
While discussing possibly running for president, Kerry said he would not face questions about his age in the election (he would be 77 by Inauguration Day) during Trump in a general election. Also according to the report, Kerry is “obsessed” with reaching peace between Israel and Palestine. Many presidents have tried to broker a lasting peace deal between the two parties, but few have had the diplomatic experience of John Kerry.
(Via Jerusalem Post)
Nobody voted for him back in 2004, nobody is gonna vote for him now.
Nope.
You can do better, Democrats. Let’s see some new faces.
ugh. First Clinton, now Kerry or Sanders. Runner-ups all around. Give us winners, not losers.
Biden as well. I understand why he didn’t but his time to run was 2016, not 2020.
No. No, no, no. The Dems are going to totally fuck this up by pushing some establishment candidate with deep pockets, aren’t they? Absolutely not the way to go.
John Kerry has an approximately 0% chance of winning the Democratic nomination.
If he couldn’t beat Alfred E Dubya…
In the spirit of fairness: how is this materially different than Kelly’s conversations that the public decided were violations of the Logan Act?
If you read the first couple lines from a quick definition of the Logan Act, it would seem that this conversation matches it perfectly.
“The Logan Act is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. The intent behind the Act is to prevent unauthorized negotiations from undermining the government’s position.”
[en.wikipedia.org]
What part of that conversation do you feel constituted a “negotiation”, as in Kerry was trying to secure some type of agreement? A conversation isn’t illegal. Nor is giving advice? Nor is offering a personal opinion. The only thing that is illegal is negotiating on behalf of the United States. He didn’t do that.
I’m Canadian but even I can see that if the Democrats don’t put forth someone young and different in 2020 they will royally fuck themselves.
Can we have Trudeau for a term? We’ll give him back, promise.
Eww really?
Hooray another establishment candidate that will do little for the public’s best interest!
Remember when Martin O’Malley and Jim Webb ran for President in 2016? Kerry will be the 2020 version of those guys. If he runs, he’ll be out of the race after South Carolina at the latest.
Kerry had his shot and blew it. Having said that, this was one sentence buried in another article, even the Uproxx mentions it almost as a throwaway. Seems like Uproxx is click-baiting here.