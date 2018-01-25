Getty Image

Even if Oprah Winfrey has disappointed the masses by declaring that she won’t be running for president in 2020, the field of candidates is expected to be crowded. Another person who might be throwing his hat into the ring to challenge President Trump? Former senator, secretary of state, and previous Democratic nominee John Kerry.

According to a report in The Jerusalem Post, the former top diplomat recently met with Hussein Agha, a close confidant of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in London and admitted to “seriously considering” making a bid. Kerry also touched on a number of Trump-related topics:

During the conversation, according to the report, Kerry asked Agha to convey a message to Abbas and ask him to “hold on and be strong.” Tell him, he told Agha, “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, that he will not break and will not yield to President [Donald] Trump’s demands.” According to Kerry, Trump will not remain in office for a long time. It was reported that Kerry said that within a year there was a good chance that Trump would not be in the White House.

Kerry also suggested that the Palestinian Authority present their own peace plan to Israel and keep their criticisms focused on President Trump, not the U.S. or other members of his administration. Yet Kerry reportedly used “highly derogatory terms” to describe the president and suggested that many in the American “establishment,” including the intelligence community and the Republican Party, were unhappy with Trump and his job performance.

While discussing possibly running for president, Kerry said he would not face questions about his age in the election (he would be 77 by Inauguration Day) during Trump in a general election. Also according to the report, Kerry is “obsessed” with reaching peace between Israel and Palestine. Many presidents have tried to broker a lasting peace deal between the two parties, but few have had the diplomatic experience of John Kerry.

(Via Jerusalem Post)