America VS. The World- How Other Countries Treat Muslim Citizens.

John Legend On Trump’s Immigration Ban: ‘America Has To Be Better Than That’

Managing Editor, Trending
01.29.17

While taking the stage to introduce a clip from La La Land at Saturday’s Producers Guild of America awards, John Legend took the moment to address Donald Trump’s immigration ban. The singer’s message was clear and supported by many in attendance, painting a different picture of America “antithetical” to Trump’s orders:

“Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers. Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

