Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

John Lewis: Forging A Relationship With Trump Will Be Difficult Since He Isn’t A ‘Legitimate President’

01.13.17 36 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a former civil rights icon who turned to politics in the late 1970s and entered the U.S. House of Representatives in the late 1980s, made headlines this week when he testified against Donald Trump’s attorney general pick. “We need someone as attorney general who is going to look out for all of us,” he said while arguing against Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination, “and not just for some of us.” Along with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, Lewis presented a thought-provoking case to the Senate confirmation hearing.

Whether or not the committee takes the Congressional Black Caucus members’ statements to heart remains to be seen. Though if Lewis’ remarks about the president-elect in a new interview with Meet the Press are any indication, the 76-year-old politician’s stance on all things Trump won’t change for the latter’s benefit should he opt for a different attorney general. For as Lewis told Chuck Todd in a new clip from the segment scheduled to air on Sunday, he doesn’t consider Trump to be a legitimate president:

TODD: Do you plan on trying to forge a relationship with Donald Trump?

LEWIS: I believe in forgiveness, I believe in trying to work with people, but it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.

Unsurprisingly Lewis brought up Russia’s alleged hacking of Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the election, which Trump finally acknowledged in his heated Wednesday press conference. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected,” he told Todd, “and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Lewis’ conspiracy theorizing notwithstanding, that such a senior, venerated House member like him feels this way is telling. Especially since, unlike the Clintons and other dignitaries, the Georgia representatives will join an increasingly diverse list of politicians and celebrities who will not be attending Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20th. “It will be the first one I miss since I entered Congress,” Lewis told Todd, adding: “You cannot be at home with something that you feel is wrong.”

(Via NBC News)

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016hillary clintonjohn lewisRUSSIA

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 day ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 5 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP