Trump Turns Against Fake News Despite His Use Of It

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis ‘Would Not Invite’ Donald Trump To Visit Selma With Him

01.15.17 34 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Donald Trump’s feud with John Lewis has largely swallowed MLK weekend, so we’ll dig through more updates. First up, Lewis paid a visit to Meet the Press to discuss his belief that Trump’s not a “legitimate president” in light of Russian hacking. Chuck Todd asked Lewis if he’d invite Trump to visit Selma, Alabama — where Lewis was beaten by police during nonviolent civil rights protests on Bloody Sunday in 1965 — and Lewis responded:

Todd: “Would you take him to Selma?”

Lewis: “Well, by going to Selma, like President Bush, President Clinton, President Obama, maybe he would learn something. Maybe he would get religion.”

Todd: “So, you would bring him? You would do that for him, if he asked?”

Lewis: “I would not invite him to come.”

Todd: “But if he asked to come, would you let him?”

Lewis: “I wouldn’t try do anything to prevent him from coming.”

Lewis’ answers arrived before Trump’s transition team communicated that he’s no longer expected to visit (due to a “scheduling conflict”) the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on MLK Day.

TAGSdonald trumpjohn lewisSELMA

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 days ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 7 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP