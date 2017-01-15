Donald Trump’s feud with John Lewis has largely swallowed MLK weekend, so we’ll dig through more updates. First up, Lewis paid a visit to Meet the Press to discuss his belief that Trump’s not a “legitimate president” in light of Russian hacking. Chuck Todd asked Lewis if he’d invite Trump to visit Selma, Alabama — where Lewis was beaten by police during nonviolent civil rights protests on Bloody Sunday in 1965 — and Lewis responded:
Todd: “Would you take him to Selma?”
Lewis: “Well, by going to Selma, like President Bush, President Clinton, President Obama, maybe he would learn something. Maybe he would get religion.”
Todd: “So, you would bring him? You would do that for him, if he asked?”
Lewis: “I would not invite him to come.”
Todd: “But if he asked to come, would you let him?”
Lewis: “I wouldn’t try do anything to prevent him from coming.”
Lewis’ answers arrived before Trump’s transition team communicated that he’s no longer expected to visit (due to a “scheduling conflict”) the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture on MLK Day.
