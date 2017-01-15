Donald Trump’s feud with John Lewis has largely swallowed MLK weekend, so we’ll dig through more updates. First up, Lewis paid a visit to Meet the Press to discuss his belief that Trump’s not a “legitimate president” in light of Russian hacking. Chuck Todd asked Lewis if he’d invite Trump to visit Selma, Alabama — where Lewis was beaten by police during nonviolent civil rights protests on Bloody Sunday in 1965 — and Lewis responded:

Todd: “Would you take him to Selma?”

Lewis: “Well, by going to Selma, like President Bush, President Clinton, President Obama, maybe he would learn something. Maybe he would get religion.”

Todd: “So, you would bring him? You would do that for him, if he asked?”

Lewis: “I would not invite him to come.”

Todd: “But if he asked to come, would you let him?”

Lewis: “I wouldn’t try do anything to prevent him from coming.”