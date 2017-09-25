Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday night to discuss his recent brain cancer diagnosis, as well as to shed some light on his decision to vote against the GOP’s Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill. Unfortunately, McCain’s prognosis sounds more serious than many were perhaps aware. After recalling the emergency surgery he underwent back in July when doctors discovered a blood clot over his left eye, he told correspondent Lesley Stahl, “It’s very serious. The prognosis is very, very serious. Some say three percent, some say 14 percent. You know, it’s — it’s a very poor prognosis.”

The senator continued, “So I just said, ‘I understand. Now we’re going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can. And at the same time, celebrate with gratitude a life well-lived.'”