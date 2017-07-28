John McCain Casts A Deciding ‘No’ Vote To Effectively Kill The ‘Skinny Repeal’ GOP Health Care Plan

07.28.17 2 Comments

Earlier this week, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) dramatically cast the final senatorial vote for the gateway Obamacare repeal decision. In doing so (and followed by a nifty tie-breaking vote from Mike Pence), he opened the GOP health care bill up for Congressional debate. The GOP hoped that McCain would work the same magic for a post-midnight “skinny repeal” vote on Friday, but nope. Just as theatrically as he reentered the Senate chamber (after his brain cancer diagnosis) a few days ago, McCain walked up to the front to cast his vote. He loudly declared, “NO,” and then he walked away.

Drama! Along with McCain, other Republican defectors included Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins. The resulting failure was shocking, especially after the triumphant nature of the first vote and assumptions on both sides that the “skinny repeal” would prevail and at least continue the dialogue. Yet considering how a late-breaking CBO score revealed how this version of the repeal would cause 16 million more Americans to lose insurance in the next decade, maybe this result isn’t such a big surprise?

A stunning blow has been dealt to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s only real chance to pass an Obamacare repeal in the near future. He looked crushed while calling this “clearly a disappointing moment.”

What’s next? Well, someone woke up President Trump, and he’s furious: “3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!”

(Via C-SPAN, The Atlantic & CNN)

john mccain obamacare trumpcare

