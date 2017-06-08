The Senate testimony of James Comey has inarguably been good for some Senators, and painfully embarrassing for others. But nobody, it seems, more confused the Americans watching than John McCain, with a lengthy, rambling closing questioning of Comey.

McCain, who’s criticized Trump in the past, seemed overly fixated on Hillary Clinton’s email server, and confused as to why Comey saw that case as finished in July, but that the investigation into Trump’s potential ties to Russia is still ongoing. In fact, McCain seemed to imply, bizarrely, that he was confused as to why Clinton wasn’t a person of interest in this investigation as well, despite being the target of the hacking. And that, in turn, confused everybody else watching: