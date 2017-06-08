The Senate testimony of James Comey has inarguably been good for some Senators, and painfully embarrassing for others. But nobody, it seems, more confused the Americans watching than John McCain, with a lengthy, rambling closing questioning of Comey.
McCain, who’s criticized Trump in the past, seemed overly fixated on Hillary Clinton’s email server, and confused as to why Comey saw that case as finished in July, but that the investigation into Trump’s potential ties to Russia is still ongoing. In fact, McCain seemed to imply, bizarrely, that he was confused as to why Clinton wasn’t a person of interest in this investigation as well, despite being the target of the hacking. And that, in turn, confused everybody else watching:
Never forget that McCain is directly responsible for introducing the non-Alaska world to Sarah Palin.
And with that pick essentially turning the GOP into what it is today. I’d take the Karl Rove GOP over this nonsense
Man, you guys know McCain didn’t chose her, though, right? With this Trump victory being more of a fluke that the RNC decided to pile onto after it became clear Trump would win, the RNC (and DNC) typically pick who they want to win and then do their best to push that person toward the nomination (as we saw with the DNC essentially elbowing Sanders out of the way in favour of Clinton).
What that means, in the case of McCain / Palin, was that the RNC probably figured that they needed someone who was from a northern state, who was more “rural” and maybe who was a woman to help the McCain ticket appear balanced and push McCain over the finish line. None of that mattered, of course, because Obama was unstoppable.
Also, I should point out that I am strongly anti-Republican and I don’t mean to defend McCain or the RNC in any way. Just trying to explain that it wasn’t down to McCain just going “I choose Palin!”.
@Iron Mike Sharpie Of course I know he didn’t personally choose her alone. But he didn’t stop the GOP from making her, a clearly unqualified idiot, from being his running mate. He was the last line of defense and he failed.
For my vote it was that McCain chose Palin. McCain ran a very reasonable and moderate campaign and was obviously more experienced than Obama. Then he picked Palin as a running-mate and there was no way on this green earth I was voting to put that woman one heart-attack away from the White House. Every on-the-fence moderate I knew felt the same. It was just terrible strategy as no one that Palin was going to bring to the table would be voting for Obama but I’m sure there were a good number of moderate votes lost due to Caribou Barbie.
Hearing “the senator’s time has expired” is the most apt and truthful thing of these hearings. His and many others.
So it was basically him trying to accuse Comey of a double standard, saying Comey was showing Clinton speculation treatment by concluding her case sooner?
Yes, this is him running interference for the GOP.
Yet, it wasn’t a double standard when he announced the empty Hillary/Weiner emails during the election, whilst holding on to the Steel Dossier, when was much more damaging and accurate.
Usually McCain is pretty sharp, but today he was lost…just gruff and crotchety and not comprehending anything being presented to him. I kept waiting for him to ask what those damn kids were doing on his yard again before nodding off mid-sentence…