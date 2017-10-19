John McCain Is Threatening To Block Trump Defense Nominations Over The White House’s Response To Niger

#Donald Trump
10.19.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

After four U.S. special forces troops Green Berets were killed in an ambush in Niger, the Trump administration has been less than forthcoming about the circumstances surrounding the incident. While President Trump is dealing with the fallout of telling a widow of one of the dead soldiers that her husband “knew what he was getting into,” there are still unanswered questions about who was responsible for the attack and what the objective of the operation was.

Sen. John McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, wants answers to those questions and more. On Thursday, McCain threatened to block nominees to defense and national security positions because of the White House’s insufficient response.

“I’d like to hear them say that they’re going to tell the Congress and the American people exactly what happened and why and why we weren’t told about it before,” McCain said. “Nominees are not going through the United States Senate until we get the kind of cooperation we need.”

McCain reportedly voiced his concerns directly to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. According to The Daily Beast, McCain is considering calling a committee meeting in order to determine what steps to take next. He also did not rule out issuing subpoenas.

(Via The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpjohn mccainMILITARYNigerSENATE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP