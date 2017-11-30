Getty Image

On Thursday, Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) announced in a statement that he will vote for the Senate’s version of the controversial tax reform bill being touted by Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. “After careful thought and consideration,” McCain’s statement began, “I have decided to support the Senate tax reform bill. I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long overdue tax relief for middle class families.” The Arizona politician’s surprise announcement ends days of speculation regarding his position on the bill.

“This bill would directly benefit all Americans, allowing them to keep a higher percentage of what they earn,” McCain went on to claim in the statement. “For months, I have called for a return to regular order, and I am pleased that this important bill was considered through the normal legislative processes.” Even so, many of the senator’s GOP congressional colleagues — including Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) — have expressed significant concerns regarding the bill’s long-term consequences. McCain acknowledges their worries, calling this “not a perfect bill”:

“I take seriously the concerns some of my Senate colleagues have raised about the impact of this bill on the deficit. However, it’s clear this bill’s net effect on our economy would be positive. This is not a perfect bill, but it is one that would deliver much-needed reform to our tax code, grow the economy, and help Americans keep more of their hard-earned money.”

With McCain’s support, many suspect the tax reform bill will pass the Senate — albeit barely. As CNN notes, Senate Republicans can only afford to lose two of their own, as their majority is maintained via a mere 52 seats. The list of possible GOP holdouts still contains a few questionable names, according to reports, but McCain’s “yes” will likely dissuade any significant outliers from coming forward.

(Via John McCain)