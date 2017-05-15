In case you hadn’t heard, Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last Tuesday after ordering Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to write letters arguing for his dismissal. Since then, the president admitted the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s possible ties to Russia influenced his decision, leaving Sean Spicer and others to answer (or not) questions about the matter. As for what, if any, measures will be taken to rebuke Trump and his associates for going about Comey’s firing in such a brash manner, that remains to be seen. Which is why Last Week Tonight host John Oliver appealed to all 534 members of Congress.

“It is too easy to point at Trump being crazy. That’s what he does, that is not going to stop, and it’s going to be exhausting for everyone,” Oliver exclaimed. “The important question is, what do the rest of us do? And that brings us to Congress — 534 people less annoying that Ted Cruz, and also… Ted Cruz. It is time for each and every one of them to pick a lane here.”

“They do have options,” he continued, mentioning the ongoing congressional investigations into possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Oliver also noted Rosenstein — in light of Sessions’ supposed recusal from anything having to do with Russia — could “appoint a special counsel within the Justice Department,” or what is most often referred to as a “special prosecutor.” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) called for one immediately after news of Comey’s firing broke, though Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) rejected the proposal outright.

“The point is,” Oliver concluded, “the founding fathers created a system of checks and balances to limit the power of the president. But it only works if someone f*cking checks or balances. And if you don’t, it’s no longer on Trump. It’s on you!”

