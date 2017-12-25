Much was made of John Oliver’s decision to question Dustin Hoffman about the accusations of sexual misconduct against him during a recent film panel in New York. While presenting an anniversary showing of Wag The Dog with Robert De Niro and Hoffman, Oliver decided to bring up the accusations against the legendary actor and received a testy reaction in return. The response to Oliver’s decision received a mix of backlash and support, with many questioning why the host decided to use that moment to bring up serious accusations.
But as it turns out, Oliver told the organizers of his plans to bring up the topic to Hoffman during the panel and he was given the OK according to a recent interview on The Russell Howard Hour:
“I had spoken to the organizers of this event twice before when it was clear he might be there. I said ‘If he is going to be there, I have to ask him about this. I understand you might not want your event to be about this, so you might want to get someone else,’ and they said ‘No no, we want you to do it.’ Then when he confirmed, I said ‘I am going to ask him.’ So it was a collision course was set at that point.”
