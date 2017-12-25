Much was made of John Oliver’s decision to question Dustin Hoffman about the accusations of sexual misconduct against him during a recent film panel in New York. While presenting an anniversary showing of Wag The Dog with Robert De Niro and Hoffman, Oliver decided to bring up the accusations against the legendary actor and received a testy reaction in return. The response to Oliver’s decision received a mix of backlash and support, with many questioning why the host decided to use that moment to bring up serious accusations.
But as it turns out, Oliver told the organizers of his plans to bring up the topic to Hoffman during the panel and he was given the OK according to a recent interview on The Russell Howard Hour:
“I had spoken to the organizers of this event twice before when it was clear he might be there. I said ‘If he is going to be there, I have to ask him about this. I understand you might not want your event to be about this, so you might want to get someone else,’ and they said ‘No no, we want you to do it.’ Then when he confirmed, I said ‘I am going to ask him.’ So it was a collision course was set at that point.”
“Silence has been the norm for so long, opening up for questions when the opportunity is presented was refreshing.”
While I understand that appropriateness of when and where to bring up questions is an important thing to consider, this line nails it. Not being silent any more > appropriateness.
At the time, I was annoyed with Oliver’s approach, not because he asked the question but because he editorialized as he went, which made it sound more like a comic heckling a heckler. It’s not the journalist’s job to debate the guest, or to tell the public how to react. It’s the journalist’s job to get the guest to speak, so that the public can react for themselves.
At the time, this was fairly early in what would become a series of ever more damning accusations, so Oliver’s well-intentioned but clumsy questioning came off as sophomoric and made Hoffman more sympathetic because he looked like an elder statesman thespian getting berated by a young upstart from a different generation. A more nuanced interview would have given Hoffman more rope to hang himself.
It was the steady stream of new accusations that led me, as an observer, to conclude that Oliver was right but botched the effort to raise the issue. Hoffman took far greater damage from the continuing accusations than he did by losing an ambush debate to a young, witty comic posing as a journalist.