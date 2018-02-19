John Oliver returned on Sunday night after a months-long absence, just in time to discuss the latest mass school shooting in America, this time at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As with every time one of these shootings occur, a familiar pattern develops.
“These events are now so familiar, we basically automatically know how each side will play out,” explained Oliver. “‘Thoughts and prayers,’ ‘f*ck your thoughts and prayers,’ ‘it’s a mental health problem,’ ‘yeah, but it’s also a gun problem,’ and then someone says ‘now’s not the time to talk about gun control,’ and then everybody moves on until it inevitably happens again.”
Only this time, Oliver continued, it’s different. “Because when that ‘now’s not time’ argument’ came out, the kids from that school said, ‘You know what? Yes it f*cking is.'”
Indeed, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas students spoke out to demand gun control in the immediate wake of the tragedy, such as senior Emma Gonzalez, who delivered a moving plea at a gun control rally in Ft. Lauderdale over the weekend, calling “B.S.” on the various excuses used by those in the pocket of the NRA.
“We call B.S.,” stressed Oliver. “It is a little ironic that the people who are acting with the most maturity in this horrifying situation aren’t even old enough to say the word ‘bullshit’ in front of their parents.” Oliver then pointed out that those kids have already announced a gun control march next month, “and in doing so they’re challenging adults to participate in a real conversation about gun violence.”
So… America… maybe it might be the time to start, ah gee, i dunno, listening to your children?! No? You wanna carry on like thoughts and prayers actually work? Oh good, bravo. See you after the next youth massacre…
Hashtag campaigns are WAY more effective than thoughts and prayers.
same bat time, same bat channel
We already collectively decided after Newtown that dead children were an acceptable price to pay to own a gun that serves no real legitimate purpose other than being “fun to shoot” and killing lots of people in a short period of time.
We need new gun laws! No we need mental health reform!
Fuck anybody that sticks to just one solution argument.
We obviously need both.
“Gun control” includes mental health reforms. But the “mental health reforms” talk doesn’t really include any kind of gun control.
We should have mental health reform because it’s the right thing to do and because the mentally ill are human beings who deserve to be treated as such, but it has nothing to do with gun violence. Statistically, the mentally ill are no more likely to commit acts of violence than anyone else and they are far more likely to be victims of violence, not perpetrators. “Mental health” is often used as a scapegoat to avoid talking about guns.
I don’t believe mental health is a scapegoat though. I believe these two issues are interlocked in mass shootings for one reason. A sane person does not commit these kind of acts.
And republicans have control of all three houses and are taking funds away from mental health treatment, and have made laws banning the study gun deaths and the effects of guns on society. Let alone even talking about gun control.
Anyone gonna actually find out WHO didn’t do their fucking jobs at the Sheriff and FBI? Almost 30 instances of that shit stain wasn’t enough for “see something, say something.”
Enact whatever bans and laws you want. It won’t fucking matter if the simplest “somethings” don’t get followed up on.
Florida doesn’t have a “red flags” law that would allow a judge to confiscate someone’s guns if there is reason to believe they are a potential threat. And if the FBI had taken away his guns BEFORE he did something, people complaining about the FBI would be crying foul over “jack-booted thugs taking away people’s guns.”
It will matter. In the places that have passed stricter gun laws, the crimes have gone down. It’s just easier to blame somebody at the FBI than to actually do something about assault rifles.
Like my buddy said on his xanga page when he was 15 years old about 16 years ago: “When the founding fathers wrote the 2nd amendment, there were 2 things they couldn’t imagine: A police force and Meats Supreme. Time to rethink this shit folks, and stop clinging onto beliefs of people who still believed in witchcraft and that blacks weren’t people. Oh wait, then you’d have to rewrite the Bible too. Carry on”.
There are problems with the social contract that Americans are too stupid to solve. It’s become apparent with the last election.
Funny how the kids weren’t interested in solving these problems back when Obama was President and the Democrats controlled both houses of Congress. Mass murder was not a big deal back then.
Making the same comment over and over, eh? Get fucked, my good bitch.
these kids you’re referring to were the survivors of the shooting that literally just happened. Please take a moment to think about what you said and how its apros pos of nothing.