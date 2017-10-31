Getty Image

Remember that moment in July of 2016 when Donald Trump asked Russia to target Hillary Clinton during a news conference in Doral, Florida? John Podesta does. Not only that, but he asserted that Russia made good on Trump’s request, and then Trump turned around and blamed the former Clinton campaign chair. “Not bad enough that I was the victim of a massive cyber crime directed by the Russian President,” Podesta tweeted. “Now I’m the victim of a big lie campaign by the American President.”

Not bad enough that I was the victim of a massive cyber crime directed by the Russian President (1/3) — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

Podesta is pushing back against the POTUS after Trump tried to claim that John’s brother Tony’s decision to step down from the helm of the Podesta Group is a bigger story than the FBI indictment of Trump associate Paul Manafort. Tony Podesta’s resignation came yesterday, no doubt because the Podesta Group is also in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s crosshairs for getting tangled up in shady Ukranian dealings like Manafort.

Now I’m the victim of a big lie campaign by the American President (2/3) — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

Trump “seems a lot more worried now than July 2016 when he asked the Russians to hack our campaign,” Podesta tweeted this morning. He’s referring to Trump’s trademark tweet screeds as the POTUS spouted off on Tony Podesta and what his resignation suggests about the Democrats.