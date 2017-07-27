President Trump’s tweeted announcement of a ban on transgender people serving in the armed forces (supposedly under generals’ advice and due to “tremendous medical costs and disruption”) shocked many people, not the least of which were America’s military leaders. As such, CNN has spoken with three U.S. defense officials who say that not only were the Joint Chiefs of Staff completely unaware of the substance of Trump’s impending tweets, but military leaders among all four branches were effectively “blindsided” by the announcement itself.
A day later — and after Mike Pence and Steve Bannon have been fingered as the driving forces for this policy change — Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford has issued a letter to say that the military will not abide by Trump’s announcement. At least, they’re not doing so yet:
“I know there are questions about yesterday’s announcement on the transgender policy by the president. There will be no modifications to the current policy until the president’s direction has been received by the secretary of defense and the secretary has issued implementation guidance.”
Dunford’s statement was made, of course, because the White House hasn’t issued any true directive other than Trump’s tweets, which left — by some estimations — up to 15,000 transgender people in the military wondering what would happen to their careers after Trump’s tweets. And even though Sean Spicer once stated that the president’s Twitter-tantrums were “considered official statements,” U.S. military leaders aren’t budging until the Pentagon sees specific instructions to that effect.
Indeed, it’s a wonder that the tweets were issued without any sort of documentation of how the Trump administration wishes to implement such a directive. Was White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci too focused on giving leakers the smack down to care what Trump was about to tweet about transgender military policy, or did Scaramucci not even realize what was about to happen? We may never know.
I think it’s safe to say that Mooch, nor anyone else, knew what was about to happen, and I think it’s also safe to say that this has been and will continue to be the norm.
but…but….but I thought it was a military decision that “the generals” wanted Drumpf to issue?
Jared was role playing as a little sailor boy and he said to do it.
A tweet is not a policy. The military must wait for firm policy provisions from the DoD before implementing any changes.
This is a process, and given Trump’s attention span, one likely to take many moons to implement. If it ever even happens as envisioned by the head moron and his fellow morons in the White House, et al.
It should be noted that far, far more is spent on Viagra than transgender issues in the US military. Fools!
Trump, time for you to resign/abdicate and take that idiot Pence with you. You two aren’t fit for any office that doesn’t involve catching dogs or picking up roadside garbage.
“far more is spent on Viagra than transgender issues in the US military”
I had a debate with a MAGA chud about this. I mentioned that the DoD spent around 2.5M on trans healthcare in 2014, but spent over 70M on Viagra the same.
He called me a tranny lover.
Why I waste my time with facts and research is beyond me.
@poonTASTIC
I bet half of these MAGA chuds go straight to the “Shemale” category on Pornhub, beat off to it, and then hate themselves afterwards.
This is the problem when you use Twitter to make major policy changes. There’s a way to do those, and it’s not to type in out in 140 characters while you’re taking a shit.