12.13.17

Former Apprentice villain Omarosa Manigault Newman has become the latest high-profile figure in the Trump administration to tender her resignation. Although particularly juicy reports state that there was very much some behind-the-scenes drama as General Kelly was the one to pull the trigger on Omarosa, who is alleged to have “acted very vulgar and cursed a lot” before being escorted off the White House grounds by security.

Few people likely enjoyed this latest twist in the real-life reality show as much as Joy Behar, who was given the honor of announcing the news on The View Wednesday morning. See, Omarosa was a guest on the panel last January, just a week into Trump’s administration, where she made a particularly snide remark towards Behar in the midst of a heated debate.

“Well, Omarosa has retired,” Behar said, making air quotes with her fingers. “And I just wanna say that last time she was on the show, she said to me, ‘I hope you find some joy in your life.’ Well today I have found it,” she continued, grinning from ear to ear.

The original clip of Omarosa’s appearance is below. The nastiness starts in around the 4:30 mark when Behar flat out asks about Trump’s tax returns, and Omarosa responds by humble-bragging about her fiancee sitting in the audience. This would have also been before she was allegedly banned from the White House for a surprise, 39-person bridal party photo shoot.

