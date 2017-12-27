Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

Late last week Joy Villa, a recording artist and fan of Trump so much that she even donned a “Make American Great Again” dress to the Grammy awards earlier this year, came out with a sexual harassment allegation against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Villa claimed that while attending a celebratory gathering for the president’s first year in office at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. in November, Lewandowski smacked her twice on the butt while posing for a photo. During the ensuing confrontation, Villa says she told Lewandowski to “watch it,” and “half-jokingly”threatened to report him for sexual harassment.

It appears as though Villa is now making good on that threat, however. In a phone interview on Tuesday, Villa told the AP that she decided to report the incident to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department on Christmas Eve at the insistence of friends, one of whom was a witness. Villa said that she didn’t know Lewandowski prior to the incident and that she only knew him by his reputation. “He broke my trust,” she said.

“I was initially fearful to come forward with this,” she said, adding that she did not want to bring shame or embarrassment on Lewandowski’s family or hers. “I did nothing wrong,” Villa said. “I realized if he’s not going to respond or apologize to me, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Lewandowski has neglected to comment on the incident. Despite being fired by Trump, Lewandowski remains an outspoken supporter of the president. Recently, Lewandowski published a tell-all titled Let Trump Be Trump along with another aide, David Bossie, about the former Apprentice star’s rise to the presidency.

(Via AP News)