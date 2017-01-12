Trump Won't Pursue Hillary Clinton Email Case After All

01.12.17

When FBI Director James Comey announced his decision to reopen its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s alleged misuse of a private email server mere weeks before the November election, both Clinton and her supporters were understandably shocked. Democrats were especially taken aback when Donald Trump won the electoral vote (despite losing the popular vote by almost three million), which led to plenty of blame being thrown Comey’s way. Not much has been said publicly about the matter since, as the president-elect’s revolving door of potential scandals has kept the news cycle at bay, but a new Politico report suggests this particular nasty can of worms is about to be opened yet again.

That’s because Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who serves as the DOJ’s “internal watchdog,” announced Thursday he would be launching a review of the FBI’s alleged mishandling of the repeated Clinton emails investigations — especially with regards to how Comey chose to operate. What’s more, Horowitz’s investigation will also determine whether or not employees at the FBI and the Justice Department “improperly leaked information prior to the election” — as many Clinton allies and Democratic Party surrogates have alleged.

Per Politico’s story:

A statement from Horowitz’s office said he was initiating the inquiry “in response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public.”

TAGSelection 2016email scandalhillary clintonjames comey
