Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Her Bloody Donald Trump Image And Says ‘I Went Way Too Far’

05.30.17 37 mins ago

Kathy Griffin isn’t shy about expressing her opinions, but a recent image featuring the decapitated head of the President of the United States in the Suddenly Susan alum’s possession has generated a fairly speedy apology.

Not long after sharing an image of her recent photoshoot that co-starred Donald Trump’s head, Griffin took to Twitter to provide an apology. She says she went over the line by playing with the decapitation imagery.

“I sincerely apologize,” said Griffin in a video message. “I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

Griffin says she begs for the public’s forgiveness for her chopped Trump imagery and is speaking with the photographer to make sure it is completely removed.

The president’s head being used as a bloody prop didn’t fare well in the court of public opinion (Chelsea Clinton scolded the action as “vile” and “wrong”), although the reaction has been a mixture of outrage and regular ol’ criticism that this was a clunky way of sticking a middle finger to Trump. For what it’s worth, I think there’s a place for Kathy Griffin to have a GWAR-esque stage show with all the carnage she’d like to include, but the video apology isn’t teasing anything like that.

(Via Mashable)

Around The Web

TAGSapologiesdonald trumpKATHY GRIFFIN

Innovative Minds

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 1 day ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 5 days ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 6 days ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 1 week ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP