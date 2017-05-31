I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin isn’t shy about expressing her opinions, but a recent image featuring the decapitated head of the President of the United States in the Suddenly Susan alum’s possession has generated a fairly speedy apology.

Not long after sharing an image of her recent photoshoot that co-starred Donald Trump’s head, Griffin took to Twitter to provide an apology. She says she went over the line by playing with the decapitation imagery.

“I sincerely apologize,” said Griffin in a video message. “I crossed the line. I moved the line and then I crossed it I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

Griffin says she begs for the public’s forgiveness for her chopped Trump imagery and is speaking with the photographer to make sure it is completely removed.

The president’s head being used as a bloody prop didn’t fare well in the court of public opinion (Chelsea Clinton scolded the action as “vile” and “wrong”), although the reaction has been a mixture of outrage and regular ol’ criticism that this was a clunky way of sticking a middle finger to Trump. For what it’s worth, I think there’s a place for Kathy Griffin to have a GWAR-esque stage show with all the carnage she’d like to include, but the video apology isn’t teasing anything like that.

(Via Mashable)