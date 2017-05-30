1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss infamously put George W. Bush’s head on a pike during the season one finale of the hit HBO series. “It’s not a choice, it’s not a political statement,” they explained. “We just had to use whatever head we had around.” They later clarified they “meant no disrespect” to Bush, which is something you’re probably not going to hear from comedian Kathy Griffin, who made a choice and a political statement by holding the decapitated head of President Donald Trump.

The ever-outspoken My Life on the D-List star is under fire from both liberals and conservatives (and literally everyone else) for a photoshoot with famed photographer Tyler Shields in which she can be seen holding Trump’s blood-soaked head. “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever’ Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker,” Griffin tweeted, adding, “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Shields, whose own website refers to him as “Hollywood’s favorite photographer,” told Fox News, “Kathy and I are friends and we worked together before, so when we started doing this shoot, she said, ‘I’d love to do something political. I’d love to make a statement.’ We kind of figured out what would be the best image to make out of that.” He continued, “That’s what art is meant to do. Some people look at it and they love it. Some people look at it and they hate it. I understand there are going to be people that hate this… but this is not real. We didn’t kill anybody nor do I feel anybody should be killed. It’s no different from a movie. It just happens to be a still image.”

Still, there’s a reason he’s joking about moving to Tijuana for awhile.