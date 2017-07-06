Getty Image

In May, Kathy Griffin drew fire from every direction for appearing in a photoshoot holding the (fake, obviously) decapitated head of President Trump. Even though Griffin quickly apologized, the story has kept going despite conservatives ignoring (arguably) more egregious examples of similar behavior from their own celebrity supporters and CNN cutting ties with Griffin. Apparently, the investigation is still on-going.

In a tweet on Monday, political writer Yashar Ali wrote, “Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour …. investigation still not closed.”

News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour….investigation still not closed. — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 3, 2017

The investigation was confirmed by Griffin’s legal representation in June (and by Griffin herself in a tweet), but it seems odd that the investigation has dragged out for more than a month and that the Secret Service needed more than an hour to talk to Griffin. The comedian herself is apparently confirming that she met in person with the Secret Service in a tweet: “Yes, it’s true.”

Yes, it's true. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 6, 2017

At a press conference announcing that she was under investigation, Griffin said the following:

“I don’t think I will have a career after this … He [Trump] broke me. He broke me … Trump is trying to ruin my life. [If] you don’t stand up you get run over … This is America. You shouldn’t have to die for it. Death threats are constant and specific. Today it’s me. Tomorrow it could be you.”

Some might question this use of tax dollars.

(via Entertainment Weekly)