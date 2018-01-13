Getty Image

It’s been a month and a half since Matt Lauer was fired from Today over allegations of inappropriate sexual workplace behavior, which has since been detailed in disturbing victim accounts. Although it didn’t take long for Lauer’s former co-host Ann Curry to speak out on the allegations, his longtime co-host of 15 years, Katie Couric, remained silent — writing only in an Instagram comment that she found the news incredibly upsetting and that she would speak when she was ready to.

Now, Couric is finally ready to speak out, giving a statement to People about her old friend. She reiterated her pain at learning the news but stated that his behavior was “completely unacceptable.”