Katrina Pierson, who earned a place in cable news infamy as a Trump campaign surrogate, recently told The Washingtonian that she was offered a position in the administration but claims she turned it down. Pierson’s story doesn’t add up to reports that she was bypassed for a White House spot for causing “drama.”
Pierson was one of the more vocal Trump surrogates, running the proverbial spin machine while frustrating anchors to no end. When Trump was elected, she might have thought she was in line for a prime administration position, for which she publicly campaigned to no avail. Pierson said the decision not to join the Trump team was hers to make, as she is now a part of the pro-Trump America First Policies nonprofit organization:
“It was funny because I think it might have been a week later … I called ’em up and said, ‘You know, I’ve been thinking about it, and I think I’m gonna go over to the c4.’ I talked to … staff, who were very disappointed. But they understood. Everybody said, ‘Do what you feel is in your heart.'”
However, self-promotion did not overcome the “drama” she would bring. The Washingtonian spoke to sources who say that Pierson was stewing about only being offered a deputy press secretary job and not the top gig:
“I love Katrina, but she was bitching to everyone that they should have chosen her and not Sean Spicer. It got back to [Jared Kushner and Reince Priebus]. And they ultimately decided they just didn’t want to deal with that sort of drama. So they ‘placed’ her in the c4.”
Trump and company may have thought they dodged a bullet with Pierson, but Spicer has brought his own drama to the table.
(Via Mediaite & The Washingtonian)
