A GoFundMe For Bullied Student Keaton Jones Has Been Frozen

Keaton Jones

Keaton Jones’ pleas to his mother of why a person would ever bully someone else captured the broken hearts of a nation as the clip went viral. People from all walks of life shared Keaton’s tearful words, and celebrities from Snoop Dogg to Cardi B and nearly the whole WWE roster wanted Keaton to know that things get better. Even LeBron James invited him to a Cavs practice.

As the video continued to pick up steam, the Tennessee Titans football team organized a meeting with the teen, and Captain America himself, Chris Evans, invited him to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.