Whether some people like it or not, someone seems to have recently found White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and she’s once again making appearances on your favorite news channel, spinning herself into the ground in the process. On the bright side, whether you’re a fan of Conway’s or not, she definitely makes for compelling TV and memorable alt-fact moments. On Tuesday, Conway popped up on CNN in an interview with Anderson Cooper (while Sean Spicer was hiding after James Comey’s firing), and, predictably, it did not go well for her, but it definitely entertained us.
Cooper has a history of being clearly annoyed with Conway, but this time she claims his eye-roll-seen-all-over-the-world went a bit too far, saying Cooper would never pull that sort of move on a male guest. She added that it’s the sort of stuff she has to deal with all the time.
“Let me tell you something: Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago. I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Could you imagine rolling your eyes, having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton … a female representative/spokesperson for President Obama or President Bill Clinton?”
Well, actually … people do remember. While Cooper hasn’t dished out an epic eye roll to Clinton in the past (not on TV, anyway), the CNN host did give Clinton the business over her campaign’s lack of transparency. Sexism is a delicate issue, of course, and Fox News is trying to repair its own image regarding women, but CNN doesn’t seem too worried about the eye roll.
In the end, #EyeRollGate seems a little overblown. Conway is known for flipping her air and delivering zingers of her own while on air, so the occasional light-hearted response from a host shouldn’t be taken as a shot at her gender. If you’d like to relive the eye roll, here’s a replay of that moment.
You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.
Don’t want people rolling their eyes at you? Stop saying stupid fucking things and/or flat-out lying.
I’m not going to be able to accept that it’s sexism without a certified letter from Ms. Conway’s law firm.
Her patronizing ass winks should be considered sexism as well then.
She…she knows he’s gay, right?
You can be sexist and gay. Nevertheless, she’s a remarkable asshole.
She has the nerve to complain about Cooper’s alternative eye expressions?
Wow, this is barely coherent. It sounds like she is either implying that Hillary Clinton is a man, or saying that her and Hillary are both incompetent women who blame their failures on sexism.
I mean, I get it, halfway through she forgot she was talking about sexism and pivoted to it’s hard out here for a Republican—unless you want to control congress or be the President of the United States.
I would think this was way more ridiculous than I already do if I wasn’t so used to the far fetched attempts here to tell us the most innocuous things are sexist.
This might be the only time I’ve ever wanted to use an emoji.
We get it. President Trump is not the same person as Presidential Candidate Trump. I completely agree with Kellyanne here.
Presidential Candidate Trump promised to replace Obamacare with something better, destroy ISIS in a month, investigate Hillary Clinton, renegotiate NAFTA, release his tax returns, impose term limits on members of Congress, make no cuts to Medicare/Medicaid, make America energy independent, declare China a currency manipulator, and of course, make America great again.