World Reacts To The Massacre That Never Happened

Kellyanne Conway Inspired The Mother Of All Eye Rolls From Anderson Cooper While Defending The Firing Of James Comey

05.09.17 17 mins ago

Embattled Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway made an appearance on CNN to explain, as best she could, the reasoning behind President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. She was met by Anderson Cooper playing the following clips of Trump bombastically praising Comey’s actions regarding the handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email servers:

The question on Cooper’s mind was simple: If Trump “respected” Comey and “gave him a lot of credit” for revisiting the case in the weeks before the election, why is the handling of the case the reason Comey was ultimately fired? As Cooper put it: “the White House is saying what he did was wrong, but previously, as a candidate, Donald Trump was saying it was the right thing.” Cooper is as confused as anyone.

Conway’s explanation led to what will likely become a meme-worthy Anderson Cooper eye roll: “You’re conflating two things that don’t belong together. Thanks for the trip down memory lane, I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan and how we were going to do it.” Conway then explained that “It makes complete sense because he has lost confidence in the FBI director.”

