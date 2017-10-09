Republican Senator Bob Corker has become the latest thorn in the White House’s side. Ever since the Tennessee politician criticized Donald Trump in August, Corker’s name has been on the president’s supposed “sh*t list” of GOP detractors. This weekend was no different, for Trump and Corker traded jabs on Twitter, with the latter calling the White House an “adult day care center” after the former insulted him repeatedly online. On Sunday, Corker took things a step further when, during an interview, he called Trump’s office “a reality show” and charged the president with setting the country “on the path to World War III.”

Enter Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former campaign manager turned presidential counselor, who most recently sparred with CNN’s Chris Cuomo regarding the politicization of the Las Vegas mass shooting. On Monday, Conway visited the decidedly friendlier Fox & Friends set to discuss a range of issues, and Corker’s tweets and comments against Trump were front and center. After co-host Brian Kilmeade called the “adult day care” post a “demeaning tweet,” Conway took the bait and ran with it:

“Well it is, and world leaders see that. We’ve all worked with Senator Corker over the years. We thanked him for his service. But I find tweets like this to be incredibly irresponsible. It adds to the insulting that the mainstream media and the president’s detractors [do]… It adds to their ability and their cover to speak about the President of the United States in ways that no presidents should be talked about.”

Despite Trump’s previous comments, even as a presidential candidate, regarding the legitimacy of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate (and many other nasty conspiracy theories targeting Obama), Conway doubled-down on her line here. “I think comments like this are less helpful than saying, ‘I don’t like X, Y, Z, but I support the president on tax reform,'” she said.